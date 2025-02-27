Lotto: One lucky winner walked away with R5 million

Here are the results from Wednesday's Lotto draw.

Wednesday night’s draw managed to make one lucky player R5 221 879.20 richer. This player was the only one that matched six correct numbers in the Lotto Plus 2 draw.

The Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 draws did not produce any millionaires. The highest amount won for Lotto was R5 365.90, which was won by 42 people. Meanwhile, Lotto Plus 1 had R3 965.00 as its highest amount won, which was won by 32 people.

In case you missed last Wednesday’s draw, here are the results:

Lotto: 27, 36, 38, 44, 45, 47. Bonus ball: 41

06, 17, 23, 28, 36, 49. Bonus ball: 51 Lotto Plus 2: 25, 26, 31, 33, 34, 45. Bonus ball: 17

While great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the results mentioned above, The Citizen does not take responsibility for any error in the results. Players are advised to verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their banks containing a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents to take along when visiting Ithuba, the National Lottery operator.

If a person wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they use a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the lottery operator for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is offered to those who win more than R50 000. Winnings are tax-free.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board, including value-added tax. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. Players can also place their bets using their respective banking apps. Terms and conditions apply.

All players must be 18 years and older.