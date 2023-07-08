Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 8 July 2023

By Lotto results

Get the Lotto and Lotto Plus results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

Estimated Lotto jackpots for 8 July 2023:

Lotto: R41 million estimated

Plus 1: R20 million estimated

Plus 2: R10 million estimated

Lotto results for Saturday, 8 July 2023:

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the results.

We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

The winning numbers will appear below after the draw – in most cases, within 10 minutes of the draw. You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results below.

Lotto: 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 Bonus: 0

Plus 1: 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 Bonus: 0

Plus 2: 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 Bonus: 0

For more details – and to verify the results – visit the National Lottery website.

When do national ticket sales close?

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9pm.

The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. You may also visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Entries cost R5 per board including VAT. Plus games cost an additional R2.50 per board.

You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.