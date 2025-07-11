Lotto Quick Pick luck: Here’s where the R8m and R19m winning tickets from this week were bought

Quick Pick turns two lucky tickets into multi-million fortunes.

As the search for the two recent Lotto millionaires continues, Ithuba has revealed where the lucky winners placed their bets.

Quick pick for the win

The first winner who won R8,356,457.60 from the Lotto draw bought their ticket at a Shoprite Checkers store in Pretoria with a R70 wager. The second winner, who won R19,435,068.10 from the Lotto Plus 2 draw, bought their ticket on their banking app with a R30 wager.

Both players used the Quick Pick selection method. The Quick Pick method is where the system randomly chooses all the numbers on your behalf.

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

Lotto: 01, 08, 12, 13, 31, 35. Bonus ball: 49

Lotto Plus 1: 03, 06, 14, 16, 30, 51. Bonus ball: 37

Lotto Plus 2: 23, 27, 32, 44, 45, 48. Bonus ball: 09

While great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the Lotto results above, The Citizen does not take responsibility for any errors in the results. Players are advised to verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

ALSO READ: Have you checked your Lotto ticket? Over R25 million has been won

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza praised the National Lottery’s broad accessibility, noting how its digital and traditional channels make it easy for anyone to participate.

“We extend our warmest congratulations to not one, but two new multi-million winners! The two winners utilised different platforms to play in this draw, which showcases the National Lottery’s accessibility and user-friendly platforms that make it possible for players from all walks of life to participate and win. Whether you’re a tech-savvy player who prefers to play digitally or someone who enjoys the traditional experience of buying tickets at a local store, the National Lottery caters to diverse needs and preferences.”

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their bank containing a reference number and further instructions on the documents to bring when visiting the lottery operator, Ithuba.

If a winner wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is offered to those who win more than R50 000. Winnings are tax-free.

“We encourage the in-store participants in the Pretoria area to check their tickets. For the player who played through a banking app, their bank would have already notified them.” Mabuza added.