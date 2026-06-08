Anele Mgudlwa new live Lotto gig has netizens debating industry bottleneck

South Africans are divided after Anele Mdoda landed another high-profile television role.

The National Lottery is entering a new era under Sizekhaya and one of South Africa’s biggest media personalities is leading the charge.

Popular broadcaster and television presenter Anele Mgudlwa has officially been announced as the new face of the Lotto draws. She brings her trademark energy and star power to screens across the country.

Viewers can now catch Mgudlwa hosting the Lotto draws live every Wednesday and Saturday at 9pm on eTV. The draws will also air on SABC channels. The PowerBall draws will continue to be hosted by ProVerb on Tuesdays and Fridays at the same time.

The announcement forms part of a broader relaunch. This promises bigger jackpots, improved systems and a renewed focus on delivering excitement to lottery players.

While many fans welcomed the news, the appointment quickly ignited a heated debate on social media. Some South Africans questioned why established personalities continue to dominate opportunities in the entertainment industry.

X user Ntokozo Masuku argued that the industry has become overly dependent on familiar faces.

“We’ve been watching the same old people recycle power, contracts and opportunities while young talent cannot even get a callback,” he wrote.

Masuku further claimed that gatekeepers in the industry have failed to create opportunities for emerging talent. He said this is despite them holding influential positions on boards and selection panels.

Others echoed similar sentiments, suggesting that South Africa’s media landscape needs a fresh injection of presenters and broadcasters.

“If you feel like Anele is not giving unemployed presenters a chance, resign from your job and give it to an unemployed graduate,” countered X user Thembisile Q, defending the radio and television personality.

Another social media user, Proudly South African, argued that continually recycling the same personalities across multiple platforms creates a bottleneck for aspiring creatives.

“Reality TV host, radio presenter, actor, TV presenter, MC. All one person? It’s a bottleneck that suffocates the creative economy,” the user wrote.

Meanwhile, another critic claimed that seeing the same faces across television channels prevents the industry from evolving. This, according to the critic, prevents giving newcomers a platform to shine.

Not everyone agreed with the criticism.

X user Mpondo’Elihle pointed out that Mgudlwa didn’t appoint herself to the role.

“But then address this to Lotto, address it to the TV station. They are the ones that chose Anele. She didn’t wake up and jump on the set. She was called, an offer was made to her and she signed on the dotted line,” the user wrote.

Mdoda herself appeared excited about the opportunity, posting: “Gotta look like a million bucks to give away a MILLION BUCKS!!!!”

Whether celebrated or criticised, one thing is certain. Anele Mdoda’s latest appointment has once again placed her at the centre of South Africa’s entertainment conversation.