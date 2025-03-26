Lotto: R19 million to be won tonight

New millionaires could be made from tonight's draw.

Tonight’s estimated total value of jackpots for the lotto draw sits at R19 million.

The draw is set to play at 8:57pm Central African Time(CAT).

Jackpots for tonight’s draw:

Lotto: R9 million

Lotto Plus1: R6 million

Lotto Plus2: R4 million

The last lotto draw did not produce any millionaires.

However, the three winners who bagged millions from the lotto and Lotto Plus draw on Wednesday 12 March 2025 still have people talking.

One winner said, “I will not quit my job. I will continue to work but now I’ll do so with the anxiety of starching every cent to meet my family’s needs”.

How to play Lotto

You can play the LOTTO / LOTTO Plus 1 / LOTTO Plus 2 games by choosing a Quick Pick option. The Lottery processing system randomly chooses 6 lucky numbers for you.

Alternatively, a bet can be placed by choosing six numbers from 1 to 52 on any board.

There is no limit to the number of boards a person can play. In addition, the system allows a multi-draw option. This option allows you to play the same numbers over multiple draws.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board, including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. Players can also use their respective banking apps to place their bets. Terms and conditions apply.

Ticket sales close at 8:30pm on any given day.

ALSO READ: Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 22 March 2025

How to check whether you are the next Lotto millionaire

CEO of Ithuba, Charmaine Mabuza urged all players to check their tickets as soon as possible to see if they have won.

“We appeal to all National Lottery participants to write their names on the back of their tickets and store them safely after playing.

“We also encourage participants to use our social media pages, website and digital app to check the winning numbers once they have played.”

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their banks containing a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents to take along when visiting Ithuba.

If a winner wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the lottery operator for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is offered to those who win more than R50 000. Winnings are tax-free.

All players must be 18 years and older.