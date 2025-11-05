Lotto: R36 million up for grabs tonight

Jackpot sets out to create more millionaires tonight

The Lotto and Lotto Plus draws on Wednesday, 5 November, have a total estimated jackpot of a massive R36 million. The draw is set to take place at 8.57pm.

Detailed jackpots for tonight’s draw:

Lotto: R22 million

Lotto Plus1: R1 million

Lotto Plus2: R13 million

The draw comes as Ithuba is still waiting for the R13 240 758.60 winner from the past weekend to come claim their millions. This great win was through a manual selection played at a retailer in Carltonville, Johannesburg. Another massive win from the weekend included the PowerBall Plus winner who scooped R 6 663 250.50 through a banking app.

Ithuba’s list of winners to claim their millions got longer last night when PowerBall created a new millionaire. PowerBall Plus had a lucky winner scoring R2 166 064 after placing their bet through the Capitec app.

One winner who is running out of time to claim their R2 284 810 is the PowerBall Plus winner from Mayfield Square, Johannesburg. This winner’s ticket will be expiring on 12 November 2025.

How to play Lotto

You can play the Lotto / Lotto Plus 1 / Lotto Plus 2 games by choosing a Quick Pick option, where the lottery processing system randomly chooses six lucky numbers for you.

Alternatively, a bet can be placed by a person choosing six numbers from 1 to 52 on any board.

There is no limit to the number of boards a person wants to play and the system also allows a multi-draw option. This option allows you to play the same numbers over multiple draws.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board, including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. Players can also use their respective banking apps to place their bets. Terms and conditions apply.

Ticket sales close at 8.30pm daily.

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their banks containing a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents to take along when visiting the lottery operator, Ithuba.

If a player wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the Ithuba for a payout.

Winners of more than R50 000 receive free financial and trauma counselling. All winnings are tax-free.

All players must be 18 years and older.