Lotto: R53 million up for grabs tonight

Millions set to change lives on Wednesday night in Lotto and Lotto Plus draws.

The Lotto and Lotto Plus draws on Wednesday, 9 July, have a total estimated jackpot of a life-changing R53 million. The draws are set to take place at 8.57pm.

Detailed jackpots for tonight’s draw:

Lotto: R8 million

Lotto Plus1: R25 million

Lotto Plus2: R20 million

How to play Lotto

You can play the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 games by choosing a Quick Pick option, where the lottery processing system randomly chooses six lucky numbers for you.

Alternatively, a bet can be placed by a person choosing six numbers from 1 to 52 on any of the boards.

There is no limit to the number of boards a person can play, and the system also allows a multi-draw option. This option allows you to play the same numbers over multiple draws.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board, including value-added tax (Vat). Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. Players can also use their respective banking apps to place their bets. Terms and conditions apply.

Ticket sales close at 8.30pm daily.

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their banks containing a reference number and further instructions on the documents to take along when visiting the lottery operator, Ithuba.

If a player wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to Ithuba for a payout.

Winners of more than R50 000 receive free financial and trauma counselling. All winnings are tax-free.

The national lottery also gives you a chance to win money every day from the Daily Lotto. The draw takes place every evening just after 9.30pm. Tickets for the Daily Lotto can be bought every day until 8.30pm.

How to play Daily Lotto in SA if you are buying a ticket in-store:

Pick up a bet slip in any lottery store.

Choose five numbers between 1 and 36 or select Quick Pick.

Entries cost R3 each. You can play a max of R150, but you are allowed to play multiple boards.

Select how many consecutive draws you wish to enter, up to a maximum of 10. Leave blank for a single draw.

Take your bet slip to the teller to pay for your ticket.

Write your details on the back of your ticket in case you need to claim a prize. If you do not sign your ticket, and you lose it, anyone can use it to claim the prize.

If you are playing online:

Set up a lottery account here and make a deposit to pay for tickets.

Choose five numbers from 1 to 36 or select ‘Quick Pick’ to generate a random set. Repeat this on as many boards as you want to play.

Decide whether to enter a single draw or multiple draws.

Confirm and pay for your entry.

All players must be at least 18 years old.