Lotto winner to build house and retire after claiming R8.9 million jackpot

A man from North West claims almost R9 million after keeping winning ticket in his jacket.

The lucky Lotto winner from the draw on Saturday, 28 June 2025, has claimed his R8 952 821.60 jackpot.

He purchased his winning ticket at a store in Potchefstroom, North West, with R80 and manually selected his numbers. He then put his ticket in his jacket pocket and left it there for a week. He only took the ticket out when he decided to check the numbers online.

Life-changing Lotto win

“I was very excited when I found out I had won. I’ve always held onto the hope that one day I would become a millionaire,” he said.

The new multi-millionaire plans to use his winnings to retire and invest wisely. But before that, he wants to build a house.

“The first people I shared the news with were my mother and brother, and now I plan on buying a house as soon as possible,” he said.

The CEO of Ithuba, Charmaine Mabuza, said, “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the lucky winner! We’re excited to empower him with the financial knowledge and tools necessary to help him turn this windfall into a lasting legacy for himself and his loved ones”.

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their banks containing a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents are needed when visiting the lottery operator, Ithuba.

If a player wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the Ithuba for a payout.

Winners of more than R50 000 receive free financial and trauma counselling. All winnings are tax-free.

How to play Lotto

You can play the Lotto / Lotto Plus 1 / Lotto Plus 2 games by choosing a Quick Pick option, where the lottery processing system randomly chooses six lucky numbers for you.

Alternatively, a bet can be placed by a person choosing six numbers from 1 to 52 on any of the boards.

All players must be 18 years and older.