Lotto: R55.5 million up for grabs tonight

Tonight's draw could make one lucky player millions richer.

The Lotto and Lotto Plus draws on Wednesday, 5 November, have a total estimated jackpot of a massive R55.5 million. The draw is set to take place at 8.57pm. Such excitement surrounding the lotto draw captures the attention of many hopefuls.

Detailed jackpots for tonight’s draw:

Lotto: R47 million

Lotto Plus1: R3.5 million

Lotto Plus2: R5 million

How to play Lotto

You can play the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 games by choosing a Quick Pick option, where the lottery processing system randomly chooses six lucky numbers for you, which could potentially be your winning Lotto draw.

Alternatively, a bet can be placed by a person choosing six numbers from 1 to 52 on any board.

There is no limit on the number of boards a person can play, and the system also supports a multi-draw option. This option allows you to play the same numbers over multiple draws.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board, including value-added tax (Vat). Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. Players can also use their respective banking apps to place their bets. Terms and conditions apply, so play responsibly for each lotto draw.

Ticket sales close at 8.30pm daily.

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their banks containing a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents to take along when visiting the lottery operator, Ithuba, especially after a successful lotto draw.

If a player wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the Ithuba for a payout.

Winners of more than R50 000 receive free financial and trauma counselling. All winnings are tax-free.

All players must be 18 years of age or older.