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Lotto: The weekend draw makes another millionaire

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By Molemo Tladi

Journalist

2 minute read

7 September 2026

07:52 am

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Have you checked your ticket? This could be you.

Lotto winner alert

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Saturday night’s Lotto draw made one player an instant multimillionaire. The winner bagged R4 351 816.30 from the Lotto Plus1 first division.

This lucky player is yet to claim their winnings; check your tickets to ensure you’re not the one sitting on a fortune.

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

  • Lotto: 3, 4, 7, 31, 42, 46. Bonus ball: 1
  • Lotto Plus1: 1, 3, 8, 24, 26, 32. Bonus Ball: 19
  • Lotto 5 Max: 20, 22, 24, 31, 34, 48. Bonus Ball: 39

While great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the results mentioned above, The Citizen does not take responsibility for any errors in the results. Players are advised to verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

What happens after winning?

Winners who placed their bets at any retail store can claim their winnings immediately at their approved participating store. This applies to winners who have won up to R10 000.

Winnings of up to R249 999 can be claimed via the online channel. There are two online claim methods, both of which are processed within 72 working hours. Winners can be paid via Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) from the Sizekhaya iLottery Wallet. Alternatively, if you placed a bet through your banking app, the money can be auto-paid to your bank account through online banking channels.

Sizekhaya allows winners who placed bets online and in stores to also claim at the Sizekhaya offices, where their payment will be issued electronically and processed within 72 hours.

Check your tickets and check your banking apps. Players can also reach out to the Sizekhaya Call Centre on 086 102 6000 or www.nationallottery.co.za

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