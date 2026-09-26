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10th woman’s body found in Ekurhuleni: Here’s what the police revealed

Picture of Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

By Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

Business journalist

4 minute read

26 September 2026

03:13 pm

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The body was discovered on Saturday morning, 26 September 2026.

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Picture: iStock

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The grim discovery of a woman’s body in Thembisa South has deepened concerns over a string of deaths in Ekurhuleni, with police now investigating after a 10th body was found in the area since July this year.

The body was discovered in the Vusimuzi section of Thembisa on Saturday morning, 26 September 2026.

Another body found in Ekurhuleni

The South African Police Service (Saps) said more information will be made public after preliminary investigations.

“At this stage, we can only confirm the discovery of the body. Crime scene management and all the necessary role players are currently on the scene. Further information will be provided as soon as preliminary investigations have been conducted.”

The body was reportedly also found in a cemetery and half naked.

The number of bodies found in the East Rand, in similar circumstances, has led to fears of a possible serial killer in the area.

Where the women’s bodies were found

Kempton Park map women's bodies found 10th victim

Investigation reveals love triangle

This discovery comes five days after the police made a breakthrough in the murder of one of the 10 women, Jabulile Ntimba. Her body was found on 17 September 2026 in Villa Liza township, near Dawn Park.

Deputy National Police Commissioner Tebello Mosikili, earlier in the week, revealed that preliminary findings suggest Ntimba’s death could be connected to a dispute over a romantic relationship.

Two women, Fortunate Masilela and Tsakane Nester Msithini, appeared before Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 21 September 2026, for the murder of Ntimba, while another accused, a man, was arrested but did not appear because the state felt it did not have sufficient evidence to place the matter before court at that stage.

The two remain in jail until their next appearance on 1 October 2026.

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Names of women murdered

The police have also put names to the other eight bodies that have been discovered in Ekurhuleni.

Victims of femicide in Ekurhuleni in order of their discoveries:

  • Busisiwe Mahlangu found in Kempton Park on 15 July 2026
  • Itumeleng Kekana found in Kempton Park on 03 August 2026
  • Nomfesane Mjobo found in Kempton Park on 26 August 2026
  • Unknown found floating in the Clayville River in Olifantsfontein on 7 September 2026
  • Gracious Nkomo found in Kempton Park on 10 September 2026
  • Elizabeth Moselakgomo found in Kempton Park on 12 September 2026
  • Name withheld – her name cannot yet be revealed until her family has been informed; found in Olifantsfontein on 14 September 2026
  • Dineo Motapane found in KwaThema on 15 September 2026

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