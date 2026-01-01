Lucky Lotto player kicks off the new year R65 million richer: Is it you?

Another Lotto Plus 1 player won R7.2 million from the 24 December 2025 draw.

A lucky Lotto player has closed off 2025 in style after winning a massive R65 million jackpot, becoming one of South Africa’s newest multi-millionaires.

While the rest of the world ushered in 2026 with celebrations and fireworks, hoping the year would bring better fortune, the lucky winner already knew it would be one for the books.

That’s if they have already checked their winning ticket.

The winning numbers were: 04, 05, 10, 16, 22, 45. Bonus: 25.

The player won R65 million after matching six numbers from the 31 December 2025 draw. Three others walked away with R25 000 each after matching five numbers and a bonus ball.

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on 31/12/25!

We have a jackpot winner of R65,186,997!



Players must be 18 years or older, play responsibly. ITHUBA is the proud operator of the National Lottery. pic.twitter.com/TbSE8uQDiU December 31, 2025

Ithuba has yet to release more information about the winner.

Another Lotto Plus 1 player won R7.2 million from the 24 December 2025 draw.

The winning ticket was purchased using the Capitec banking app.

Ithuba has announced new operating hours for the festive season for players and retailers who may have queries.

On 1 January 2025, all national branches will be closed. The call centre will operate until 11pm.

Participant helpline: 0800 484 822

Retailer helpline: 0860 456 886

How to play PowerBall?

To play PowerBall, a player chooses five numbers between 1 and 50, followed by a PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

The system also offers a quick pick option, which randomly selects all numbers on your behalf.

PowerBall tickets are available on selected banking apps; terms and conditions apply.

Tickets are available for purchase until 8.30pm on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). Tickets can also be bought on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 11.30pm.

The national lottery also gives you a chance to win money every day from the Daily Lotto. The draw takes place every evening just after 9.30pm. Tickets for the Daily Lotto can be bought every day until 8.30pm.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

How to play Daily Lotto in SA? If you are buying a ticket in-store:

Pick up a bet slip in any lottery store.

Choose five numbers from 1 to 36, or select Quick Pick.

Entries cost R3 each. You can play up to R150 and may play multiple boards.

Select how many consecutive draws you wish to enter, up to a maximum of 10. Leave blank for a single draw.

Take your bet slip to the teller to pay for your ticket.

Write your details on the back of your ticket in case you need to claim a prize. If you do not sign your ticket, and you lose it, anyone can use it to claim the prize.

What happens after winning?

Winners receive an SMS from their respective banks containing a reference number and further instructions on the documents to bring when visiting the lottery operator Ithuba.

When a player wins less than R250 000, the funds are deposited directly into their bank account if they used a banking app to play.

Winners who win more than R250 000 are referred to Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is provided to all winners who exceed R50 000, tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older to participate.