The DA has approached the ANC with a proposal to stabilise hung municipalities, as coalition tensions with ActionSA continue in Gauteng.

The DA has offered the ANC a fiveyear stability framework proposal that promises to bring a stable government to 137 municipalities across the country where no party won a majority.

This follows the DA’s final proposal to ActionSA over the weekend based on what it described as a confidence-and-supply model, which would see one party backing the other party’s mayor and speaker candidates, guaranteeing their tenure against motions of no confidence, but then allowing them to appoint from within their own party’s ranks.

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis said the DA made this offer because the challenges facing these cities are too serious to let personality disputes or historical grievances determine the future of millions of residents or get in the way of forming stable, working governments.

But ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba rejected it.

“ActionSA sent the DA a proposal to share power in Gauteng. However, the DA’s last-minute, cooked counter-proposal, driven by an attempt to garner public sympathy, sought to lock ActionSA out of both Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni,” Mashaba said.

“This was insulting and, therefore, didn’t deserve a response. As ActionSA, our mandate is clear: if it doesn’t serve the interests of our voters, then it’s not for ActionSA.”

Political analyst Piet Croucamp said there was a good reason Helen Zille broke up the coalitions in Johannesburg.

“ActionSA also said they will not go into coalition with a party that is not committed to rooting out corruption, or that has a history of corruption.

“Then they go into a coalition with the ANC, Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe party and the EFF, and they called themselves principled,” he added.

Political analyst Daniel Silke said it’s clear that the politics of grievance and resentment were playing out over and above serving the voters in Gauteng.

“It is a pity that the majority is holding broader Gauteng to a random as political parties fight for power. The danger there is also that the government of national unity (GNU) can be undermined should the DA be shut out of the metro governments of Gauteng.”

Silke said it seemed the personal grievances ActionSA hold against the DA will make a GNU on local level impossible.

“There has also been a follow-up offer made from the DA to the ANC and Inkatha Freedom Party.

“It’s not just ActionSA who need to decide who they are going to cooperate with; the DA have a much larger national footprint than ActionSA, so they could offer the ANC a much more constructive role across the country.

“A constructive approach between the DA and ANC could also push the ANC to reconfigure the governing metros with or without ActionSA.”