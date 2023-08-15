Pensioner scoops nearly R50 million PowerBall jackpot

By Devina Haripersad

A 70-year-old pensioner has found himself nearly R50 million richer after winning last week’s PowerBall jackpot.

National Lottery Ithuba confirmed the senior citizen clinched a remarkable R49 934 523 from the draw held on 8 August.

Family first

Having collected his winnings, the winner is currently in the process of crafting new life plans, fuelled by his substantial cash windfall.

“This prize provides me with the means to ensure a comfortable future for my family. My three children and four grandchildren will now have the opportunity to live in comfort, free from financial concerns. It’s a dream come true, knowing they will be well taken care of.”

Where the winning ticket was won

The winning ticket was purchased through the FNB banking platform. According to Ithuba, the pensioner opted for a Quick Pick ticket with a modest wager of R15.

A decision that now stands as a life-changing choice.