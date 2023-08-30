Jackpot! How 2 Lotto winners plan to spend their millions

SA’s national lottery celebrated two winners who've claimed their life-changing jackpots this week. What you need to know about SA's newest millionaires.

Two fortunate players have been initiated into the Esteemed League of National Lottery multi-millionaires by scooping the Lotto jackpot this week.

Ithuba shared some insight about the the duo – who will remain anonymous for obvious reasons – as they struck gold in the Lotto draw (No. 2363) on 26 August 2023.

South Africa’s newest Lotto millionaires have stepped forward to claim their life-changing jackpot of R2 780 724 and 70c – each!

Lotto jackpot winners

The first winner is a 71-year-old resident of Hermanus in the Western Cape who chose a quick pick and only spent R5 on the winning ticket.

This lucky player says the first thing on his wish list is a new car.

Meanwhile, the second winner is a 38-year-old from Johannesburg who manually selected their numbers via the Capitec app – also spending no more than R5.

From a half-jacket to R2.7 million, neh. It’s a dream many, many of us harbour, but I digress…

Like Schalk says, even the tooth mouse won’t give you R5 anymore, because even mice keep up with inflation.

Lekker PSA we did with LOTTO.



I legit play LOTTO every week 🤣 quick pick, pappa!



And massive shout out to the wonderful tannie I mention at the end 😉 LOTTO used to be my favorite TV show.



Every LOTTO ticket creates a winner! #knowYourNationalLottery and @sa_lottery #ad pic.twitter.com/kOcraZ5m2G — Schalk Bezuidenhout (@schalkiebez) August 11, 2022

He said he painstakingly chose the winning numbers after six weeks of deliberation. Now, he aspires to further his education and improve his family’s quality of life.

‘Profound impact’

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza extended her congratulations to the winners, emphasising the diversity in their stories, and the transformative influence of the national lottery.

“The National Lottery touches lives in extraordinary ways, transcending age and background. These winners represent the hopes and aspirations of millions.

“Their unique paths, whether pursuing a new car or investing in education, underscore the profound impact that winning can have”, Mabuza concluded.

READ: Pensioner scoops nearly R50 million PowerBall jackpot

How to play Lotto

You can purchase your ticket online by creating an online lottery account and making a deposit to pay for tickets.

Then simply choose your numbers on each board or opt for the Quick Pick method to receive random numbers.

Apart from purchasing tickets in-store, you can also play via South Africa’s major banks, including First National Bank (FNB), Standard Bank, Nedbank, Capitec, Tyme Bank, etc.

Simply log into your online bank account, select “Buy” or “Play Now” from the Lotto and Powerball menu. Then choose numbers manually or select Quick Pick before selecting “Buy” and “Confirm”.