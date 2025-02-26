Lotto

Home » Lotto

Nobody won Saturday’s Lotto draw – here’s how much you can win tonight

Avatar photo

By Molemo Tladi

Intern Journalist

2 minute read

26 Feb 2025

12:53 pm

Tonight's Lotto jackpots are a combined R23 million

Lotto ticket and pen

Picture: iStock

The total value of estimated jackpots sits at R23 million for Wednesday night’s Lotto draw.

Jackpots for tonight’s Lotto draw:

  • Lotto: R10 million
  • Lotto Plus1: R7 million
  • Lotto Plus2: R6 million

How to play Lotto

To play Lotto, you need to choose six numbers between 1 and 52. You can play as many boards as you want.

If you want to play Lotto Plus 1, you first need to play Lotto. If you want to play Lotto Plus 2, you first need to play Lotto and Lotto Plus 1.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. Players can also use their banking apps to buy their tickets.

ALSO READ: Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 22 February 2025

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their banks containing a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents to take along when visiting Ithuba.

If a winner wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the lottery operator for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is offered to those who win more than R50 000. Winnings are tax-free.

All players must be 18 years and older.

Share this article

Read more on these topics

Ithuba Lotto Plus

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Technology and Science Great Planet Parade: Will the rare seven-planet alignment be visible in SA? — What to know
South Africa The trauma of war: Returning SANDF soldiers’ 30 days of pain
Load Shedding Load shedding: Finally some good news
News Stats SA paints grim picture for black children in South Africa
South Africa ‘We’re in serious trouble’: SANDF crisis deepens as leaders clash over its future

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp