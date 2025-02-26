Nobody won Saturday’s Lotto draw – here’s how much you can win tonight

Tonight's Lotto jackpots are a combined R23 million

The total value of estimated jackpots sits at R23 million for Wednesday night’s Lotto draw.

Jackpots for tonight’s Lotto draw:

Lotto: R10 million

Lotto Plus1: R7 million

Lotto Plus2: R6 million

How to play Lotto

To play Lotto, you need to choose six numbers between 1 and 52. You can play as many boards as you want.

If you want to play Lotto Plus 1, you first need to play Lotto. If you want to play Lotto Plus 2, you first need to play Lotto and Lotto Plus 1.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. Players can also use their banking apps to buy their tickets.

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their banks containing a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents to take along when visiting Ithuba.

If a winner wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the lottery operator for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is offered to those who win more than R50 000. Winnings are tax-free.

All players must be 18 years and older.