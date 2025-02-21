PowerBall: A whopping R34 million to be won in Friday’s draw

Although no millionaires were made from the last draw, there is still a chance for new millionaires from Friday’s draw.

A total of R34 million in estimated jackpots for Friday’s PowerBall draw is yet to be won. The draw takes place just after 9pm, Central African Time(CAT).

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus estimated jackpots:

PowerBall: R14 million

PowerBall Plus: R20 million

The last PowerBall draw, on Tuesday, February 18, saw a player win R105,258.20 and R8,884.70 for PowerBall Plus.

Like most draws, the lowest amount of money won, R10, had the largest number of winners, which sat at 89 243 for PowerBall. For PowerBall Plus 80 790 people walked away with the lowest amount, R5.

How to play PowerBall?

To play PowerBall, one must choose five numbers between 1 and 50 and a PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

There is also a quick pick selection method where the system randomly chooses all the numbers on your behalf.

PowerBall tickets are also available on selected banking apps.

Tickets are available for purchase until 8:30pm on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). Tickets can also be bought on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 11:30pm.

What happens after winning?

Winners receive an SMS from their respective banks with a reference number and further instructions as to what documents they ought to take when visiting Ithuba.

When a player wins less than R250 000, they get their money directly deposited into their bank account if they had used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 are referred to the lottery operator Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is given to all winners who win above R50 000.

All players must be 18 years or older.