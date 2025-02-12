Powerball and Powerball Plus: Another millionaire from Tuesday’s draw

If you were one of the 29 people who matched four correct numbers plus the Powerball, you won R6 535.50.

A lucky player matched five correct numbers plus the Powerball, winning R4,124,764.70 in last night’s Powerball draw.

Over the years, the Powerball and Powerball Plus results have created many winners. If you missed it, be sure to check the latest results for Powerball and Powerball Plus.

The second-highest amount won last night was R302,665.50, which was also won by one person who matched five numbers.

If you were one of the 29 people who matched four correct numbers plus the Powerball, you won R6 535.50.

The lowest amount where only the Powerball had to be matched sat at R10, and it was won by 97163 people.

Powerball and Powerball Plus results: Tuesday, 11 February 2025 in numerical order are as follows:

Powerball: 07, 15, 21, 23, 33. Powerball: 13

Powerball Plus: 03, 08, 19, 29, 46. Powerball: 19

Although great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of these results, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the Powerball or Powerball Plus results. We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

How to play Powerball?

Powerball is played by choosing five numbers between 1 and 50 and one Powerball number between 1 and 20.

A quick pick selection where the system randomly chooses the numbers on your behalf is also another way of playing.

How much does it cost to play Powerball or Powerball Plus?

Powerball entries cost R5 per board, this amount includes VAT. Powerball Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. Powerball and Powerball Plus can also be played on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

The next draw is on Friday, 14 February 2025, and estimated jackpots for Powerball and Powerball Plus are as follows:

Powerball: R5 million

R5 million Powerball Plus: R16 million

Players must be 18 years or older.