Lotto Powerball player bags R19 million: Here’s what bank app they used to win their fortune

This incredible win is a reminder of the thrilling opportunities the lotto can provide.

A total of R106 million was up for grabs in the Lotto Powerball draws last Friday, and one lucky Powerball player managed to walk away with a whooping R19 927 387.50 after matching 5 numbers plus the Powerball.

The winning numbers were chosen using the Capitec banking app.

Other winners

Another player matched 5 numbers and won R408 519.90.

16 winners got 4 numbers and the Powerball, and walked away with R15 988.60 each.

If you were one of the 366 people who matched just 4 number, you won R1 185.

Those who matched only three numbers and the Powerball won R624.70

110 498 people matched just the Powerball and walked away with R10 each.

Perhaps they can use their winning to play this week’s Powerball draws.

When is the next draw and how much could I win?

The next Powerball draw will be on Tuesday at 9pm. Here are the estimated jackpots:

Powerball: R5 million

Powerball Plus: R14 million

ALSO READ : Daily Lotto results: Saturday, 8 February 2025

What happens after winning?

Winners receive an SMS from the bank containing a reference number and instructions on what documents to take when visiting Ithuba.

If you win less than R250 000, it will be deposited directly into your bank account if you use a banking app to play.

If you win more than R250 000, you will be referred to the lottery operator for pay out.

Winners above R50 000 get free financial and trauma counselling with winnings tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older to be considered valid to play.