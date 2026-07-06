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PowerBall: Check your tickets, R69 million has been won

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By Molemo Tladi

Journalist

2 minute read

6 July 2026

10:06 am

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R69 million has not been claimed, could these be your millions?

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One lucky player has bagged R69 520 478.30 from Friday night’s draw.

The winner is yet to come forward and claim their millions.

Check your tickets now so you don’t keep your millions waiting.

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

  • PowerBall: 9, 14, 27, 32, 34. PowerBall: 15
  • PowerBall XTRA: 5, 21, 39, 46, 47. Powerball: 12

While great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the results mentioned above, The Citizen does not take responsibility for any errors in the results. Players are advised to verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

What happens after winning?

Winners who placed their bets at any retail store can claim their winnings immediately at their approved participating store. This applies to winners who have won up to R10 000.

Winnings of up to R249 999 can be claimed via the online channel. There are two online claim methods, which are both processed within 72 working hours.

Winners can either be paid via Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) from Sizekhaya iLottery Wallet.

Alternatively, if you placed a bet through your banking app, the money can be auto-paid to your bank account through online banking channels.

Sizekhaya allows for winners who placed bets online and from stores to also claim at the Sizekhaya offices where their payment will be issued electronically and processed within 72 hours.

Ticket sales close at 8.30pm on any given day. Terms and conditions apply; all players must be 18 years or older.

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