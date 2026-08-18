Powerball: R102 million jackpot up for grabs

Tonight's draw could turn you into a multi-millionaire in just 2mins

Tonight’s PowerBall and PowerBall XTRA draws have a total jackpot of R102 million. The draw takes place Tuesday 18 August, just after 9pm.

You can now watch the live draw on SABC 2 to see your winning number in real time.

PowerBall and PowerBall XTRA estimated jackpots:

PowerBall: R88 000 000

PowerBall XTRA: R14 000 000

What happens after winning?

Winners who placed their bets at any retail store can claim their winnings immediately at their approved participating store. This applies to winners who have won up to R10 000.

Winnings of up to R249 999 can be claimed via the online channel. There are two online claim methods, which are both processed within 72 working hours.

Winners can either be paid via Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) from Sizekhaya iLottery Wallet.

Alternatively, if you placed a bet through your banking app, the money can be auto-paid to your bank account through online banking channels.

Sizekhaya allows for winners who placed bets online and from stores to also claim at the Sizekhaya offices, where their payment will be issued electronically and processed within 72 hours.

How much does it cost to play PowerBall?

PowerBall entries cost R10 per board including VAT. PowerBall Plus costs an additional R5 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.