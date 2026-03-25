PowerBall: Have you checked your ticket? Over R110 million won

PowerBall also created winners in the lower division, including three Division 2 winners who each scooped more than R200 000

PowerBall has made yet another player an instant multimillionaire in Tuesday night’s draw.

The lucky player bagged a huge R4 869 661.50. Ithuba is yet to release more details about the big win when the player comes forth.

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

11, 13, 19, 22, 39. PowerBall: 01

07, 15, 19, 31, 44. PowerBall Plus: 20

While great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the results mentioned above, The Citizen does not take responsibility for any errors in the results. Players are advised to verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

R108 million waiting to be claimed

This weekend’s draw saw the second-highest National Lottery jackpot of 2026, when one player won R108 434 601.60.

The winning ticket was bought via the Absa banking app using the quick pick selection method with a R75 wager.

Ithuba CEO, Charmaine Mabuza expressed: “This moment is more than just a jackpot win, it is a powerful demonstration of our performance as the Operator, sustainability, and leadership.

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their bank containing a reference number and further instructions on which documents to take when visiting the lottery operator, Ithuba. If a player wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the Ithuba for a payout. Winners of more than R50,000 receive free financial and trauma counselling. All winnings are tax-free.

How to play PowerBall?

To play Powerball, a player chooses five numbers between 1 and 50 followed by a PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

The system also provides a quick-pick selection method, which randomly chooses all the numbers on their behalf.

PowerBall tickets are available on selected banking apps; terms and conditions apply.

Tickets are available for purchase until 8.30pm on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). Tickets can also be bought on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 11.30pm.