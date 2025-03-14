PowerBall: Here’s how much is up for grabs tonight

The previous PowerBall draw won one person R184 000, after they matched five correct numbers.

A huge R88 million could be won in tonight’s PowerBall draw.

With the last draw making no one a millionaire, players have another chance tonight.

The draw takes place just after 9pm Central African Time(CAT).

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus estimated jackpots:

PowerBall: R52 million

PowerBall Plus: R36 million

How to play PowerBall?

To play Powerball, a player chooses five numbers between 1 and 50 followed by a PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

The system also provides a quick pick selection method, randomly choosing all the numbers on your behalf.

PowerBall tickets are available on selected banking apps. (Terms and conditions apply)

Tickets are available for purchase until 8:30pm on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). Tickets can also be bought on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 11:30pm.

What happens after winning?

Winners receive an SMS from their respective banks with a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents they should take when visiting Ithuba.

When a player wins less than R250 000, they get their money directly deposited into their bank account if they had used a banking app to play.

Winners who win more than R250 000 are referred to the lottery operator Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is given to all winners who win above R50 000.

All players must be 18 years or older.