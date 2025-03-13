Lotto

Lotto results: Three millionaires made from last night’s draw

By Molemo Tladi

13 Mar 2025

A total of R28 million was up for grabs in last night's Lotto draws.

Three Lotto players became instant millionaires on Wednesday, with two each walking away with a life-changing R10.8 million in the Lotto draw.

A third player won R3.8 million by matching six correct numbers in the Lotto Plus 2 draw.

A total of R28 million was up for grabs.

In case you missed Wednesday’s draws, here are the results:

  • Lotto: 07, 12, 24, 32, 39, 48. Bonus ball: 09
  • Lotto Plus 1: 10, 15, 17, 27, 29, 47. Bonus ball: 31
  • Lotto Plus 2: 01, 04, 10, 13, 28, 33. Bonus ball: 25

While great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the results mentioned above, The Citizen does not take responsibility for any error in the results. Players are advised to verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their banks containing a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents to take when visiting Ithuba.

If a winner wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the lottery operator for a pay-out.

Free financial and trauma counselling is offered to those who win more than R50 000. Winnings are tax-free.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board, including value-added tax. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. Players can also place their bets using their respective banking apps. Terms and conditions apply.

All players must be 18 years and older.

