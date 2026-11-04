PowerBall: History made again as nine players become millionaires in one night

These extraordinary wins were made possible through the cascading mechanism.

Last Friday was another cascading jackpot to remember. Nine lucky players hit a win of over R2.8 million each.

From Grahamstown to Mthatha, George to Alberton, the winning excitement stretched across the country, with tickets purchased at Get Lucky Shop in Grahamstown, Bingo Royale in Mthatha, PnP Hazelpark, ABSA, Standard Bank, FNB, Checkers New Hazyview Junction, New York Corner in George and Spar Alberton.

In September, the Powerball Xtra game created 15 millionaires, each raking in more than R1.3 million from the Powerball Xtra R21 million jackpot. That was 15 new millionaires and 15 life-changing moments!

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

PowerBall: 7, 9, 21, 27, 30. Bonus ball: 8

PowerBall XTRA: 6, 24, 29, 36, 37. Bonus Ball: 2

While great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the results mentioned above, The Citizen does not take responsibility for any errors in the results. Players are advised to verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

What happens after winning?

Winners who placed their bets at any retail store can claim their winnings immediately at their approved participating store. This applies to winners who have won up to R10 000.

Winners can claim winnings of up to R249 999 via the online channel. There are two online claim methods, which are both processed within 72 working hours. Winners can either be paid via Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) from Sizekhaya iLottery Wallet. Alternatively, if you placed a bet through your banking app, the money can be auto-paid to your bank account through online banking channels.

Sizekhaya allows winners who placed bets online and from stores to also claim at the Sizekhaya offices, where their payment will be issued electronically and processed within 72 hours.

Check your tickets and check your banking apps. Players can also reach out to the Sizekhaya Call Centre on 086 102 6000 or www.nationallottery.co.za