Powerball: Did anyone win that massive R63 jackpot?

Cheryl Kahla

The South African national lottery operator has created more than 10 multimillionaires this year in the PowerBall and Lotto draws.

So, what happened this week?

PowerBall jackpots

Friday’s Powerball draw had a whopping R63 million in the kitty, with R48 million estimated for the main draw, and R15 million in the Powerball Plus game.

The jackpots went unclaimed on Friday evening and rolled over to R53 million in the main draw, and R18 million in Powerball Plus.

That said, two players matched five numbers in the main game for a dividend of R230 968.20 each, while one player snagged the PowerBall Plus payout of R194 265.70.

Don’t miss out on the next draw, which takes place on Tuesday, 7 March.

Friday’s Power Ball results.

Lotto jackpot

You can also still take part in the Lotto draw tonight; an eye-watering R26 million is up for grabs via the Lotto, LottoPlus1 and LottoPlus2 games.

It rolled over to R15 million in the main game, along with R2 million in Lotto Plus 1 and R9 million in Lotto Plus Two when the kitty rolled over on 1 March.

Other than five-division winners, Ithuba has made no millionaires this month (yet.)

Earlier this year, one woman who had been unemployed for more than seven won R22 million. She plans to build a home for her mother and invest in her children’s education.

Daily Lotto winnings

Last but not least, you have the Daily Lotto game for a chance to win up to R500 000 every day.

Today’s Daily Lotto Jackpot is estimated at R420 000.

It might not seem like much, but I guarantee the three players who each won R173k this week will say it’s enough to cover a few outstanding bills and keep the fridge stocked for a while.

Friday’s Daily Lotto Results.