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Western Cape mass shooting leaves at least 10 dead and several injured

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By Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

1 minute read

27 September 2026

11:15 am

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An unknown number of gunmen opened fire on a crowd in Lwandle shortly before 2am on Sunday morning.

Lwandle mass shooting leaves 10 dead.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: Michel Bega / The Citizen

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Another mass shooting at an entertainment venue has left at least 10 people dead and 11 others injured.

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed that gunmen had opened fire on party-goers in Lwandle, near Stand, shortly before 2am on Sunday morning.

Five victims were declared dead at the scene, while a further five died after being taken to hospital.

Eleven others victims were taken for medical treatment and Lwandle police have opened cases of murder and attempted murder.

“Detectives are hard at work in search of the perpetrators of the shorting incident, with no arrests effected yet.

“The identities of the deceased persons will be released once their next of kin are informed,” Western Cape police confirmed.

The incident occurred hours after 17 people were killed at a tavern outside Carletonville but at least eight gunmen armed with AK-47s and pistols.

*This is a developing story

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