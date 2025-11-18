PowerBall: R44 million up for grabs

Catch tonight's PowerBall draw where a new millionaire could be made.

Tuesday night’s PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws have a total guaranteed jackpot of R44 million.

The draw will take place on Tuesday, 18 November, shortly after 9pm.

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus estimated jackpots:

PowerBall: R41 million

PowerBall Plus: R3 million

This huge jackpot comes after PowerBall created a new millionaire over the weekend. The winning ticket was purchased at a retailer in Lonehill, Johannesburg, using a R15 wager and the Quick Pick selection method. Johannesburg players are urged to check their tickets.

Ithuba CEO, Charmaine Mabuza has expressed: “This remarkable win demonstrates the truly life-changing possibilities the National Lottery offers. From a modest R15 wager, one lucky player has become a multi-millionaire. We look forward to welcoming the winner as they begin the claims process, and we extend our warm congratulations not only to them, but to all players who secured prizes across the lower divisions”

How to play PowerBall

To play Powerball, a player chooses five numbers between 1 and 50 followed by a PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

The system also provides a Quick Pick selection method, where it randomly chooses all the numbers on your behalf.

ALSO READ: PowerBall winner waits nearly a year to claim their millions

PowerBall tickets are available on selected banking apps; terms and conditions apply.

Tickets are available for purchase until 8.30pm on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). Tickets can also be bought on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 11.30pm.

What happens after winning?

Winners receive an SMS from their respective banks with a reference number and further instructions on the documents they should bring when visiting lottery operator Ithuba.

When a player wins less than R250 000, their winnings are deposited directly into their bank account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 are referred to Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is given to players who win more than R50 000, tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older to participate.

NOW READ: Claims of political links to Paul Mashatile are just ‘gossip’, winning lottery licence bidder says