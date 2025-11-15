PowerBall winner waits nearly a year to claim their millions

Meanwhile, Friday night's draw made someone R6 million richer

As the clock ran down to collect their millions, a PowerBall player who matched the winning numbers in November last year finally came forward to collect their jackpot.

The winning ticket was bought in Mayfield Square, Johannesburg, Gauteng, on 12 November 2024 and was set to expire this week.

Weekly appeals for the winner to come forward were ignored, but two days after the deadline, lottery operator Ithuba said the ticket had been claimed.

“Great news, Mzansi! The PowerBall Plus jackpot ticket worth R2 284 810 from the 12 November 2024 draw has been claimed just in time!” it announced on Friday.

No information about the winner was revealed.

R6 million winner

Meanwhile, Friday night’s PowerBall Plus draw bagged one player R6 million.

The winning player matched 5 numbers and the PowerBall to win R6 611 411.60.

Here are the winning numbers and the amounts won:

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their banks containing a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents to take along when visiting the lottery operator, Ithuba.

If a player wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the Ithuba for a payout.

Winners of more than R50 000 receive free financial and trauma counselling. All winnings are tax-free.

All players must be 18 years and older.

Is the Lotto and PowerBall rigged?

The last-minute cash-in of last year’s winning PowerBall Plus ticket has reignited conspiracy theories that the draws are rigged and that payouts go only to those connected with Ithuba. No verifiable evidence, including documentation, has been provided to support the claims, and the company has denied the allegations.

“Ithuba remains committed to fairness, transparency and integrity,” it told The Citizen previously.

“All draws are conducted using a secure, independently audited process that is fully automated and free from human intervention.

“We do not, and cannot, know or influence who the next winner will be.”

