R124 million PowerBall winner on why she ignored phone calls telling her she’d won

The winner said the PowerBall jackpot will change her life, as her husband has been unemployed for a while.

Ithuba has confirmed that the winner of the R124 602 697.30 PowerBall jackpot, held on Tuesday, 5 August 2025, has officially claimed her winnings.

The winning ticket was bought via the Absa banking app, with a R37.50 wager. She had manually selected her numbers.

The winner reported to the Ithuba offices in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon to claim her jackpot.

Life-changing phone call

The winner expressed, “I kept seeing calls from an unfamiliar number but thought it was telesales, so I ignored them at first. On Friday, I finally answered, and it was my bank advising me to report to the nearest Ithuba office as I had won some money.

“They didn’t tell me the exact amount. It was only when I arrived at Ithuba that I was told I had won the jackpot. I am still in shock.”

From hand-to-mouth to riches

The winner, whose husband has been unemployed for a while, expressed how this win will change their home situation.

“My husband has been unemployed for a few years, so we’ve been living on one income; it’s been a tough, hand-to-mouth situation. Now everything will change. I wish my parents were still here; there’s so much I would have wanted to do for them. I will rebuild their house and restore it as our family home. My dream of owning a car will also finally come true.”

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.

“We are thrilled that the winner has come forward and deeply moved by how this life-changing jackpot will positively impact her and her family.

“Stories like this are at the heart of the National Lottery – giving everyday South Africans a chance to dream big and transform their lives. We look forward to celebrating many more winners in the future.”

What happens after winning?

Winners receive an SMS from their respective banks with a reference number and further instructions on the documents they should bring when visiting Ithuba.

When a player wins less than R250 000, they get their money directly deposited into their bank account if they had used a banking app to play.

For the winners who win more than R250 000, they get referred to the lottery operator, Ithuba, for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is given to all winners who win above R50 000, tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older to participate.