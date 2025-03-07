R67 million up for grabs in tonight’s Powerball draw

The last draw only had the highest amount won, sitting at R420 074, which was won by only one person.

The total value of the Powerball jackpot is R67 million for tonight’s draw. With the national lottery making it rain cash this March, one lucky player can walk away with great winnings in tonight’s draw. The draw will play just after 9pm.

PowerBall and PowerBall Plus estimated jackpots:

PowerBall: R37 million

PowerBall Plus: R30 million

How to play PowerBall?

To play Powerball, five numbers between 1 and 50 must be chosen followed by a PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

The system also provides a quick pick selection method where it randomly chooses all the numbers on your behalf.

PowerBall tickets are also available on selected banking apps. (Terms and conditions appy)

Tickets are available for purchase until 8:30pm on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). Tickets can also be bought on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 11:30pm.

What happens after winning?

Winners receive an SMS from their respective banks with a reference number and further instructions on what documents they should take when visiting Ithuba.

When a player wins less than R250 000, they get their money directly deposited into their bank account if they had used a banking app to play.

Winners who win more than R250 000 are referred to the lottery operator Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is given to all winners who win above R50 000, tax-free.

All players must be 18 years or older.