Lotto: R27 million to be won tonight

A lotto ticket

An estimated total value of jackpots sits at R27 million for tonight’s Lotto draw. The draw is at 20:57pm Central African Time (CAT).

Detailed jackpots for tonight’s lotto draw:

Lotto: R16 million

Lotto Plus1: R9 million

Lotto Plus2: R2 million

How to play Lotto

You can play the LOTTO / LOTTO Plus 1 / LOTTO Plus 2 games by choosing a Quick Pick option where the Lottery processing system randomly chooses 6 lucky numbers for you.

Alternatively, a bet can be placed by a person choosing six numbers from 1 to 52 on any board.

There is no limit to the number of boards a person wants to play and the system also allows a multi-draw option. This option allows you to play the same numbers over multiple draws.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board, including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. Players can also use their respective banking apps to place their bets. Terms and conditions apply.

Ticket sales close at 8:30pm on any given day.

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their banks containing a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents to take along when visiting Ithuba.

If a winner wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the lottery operator for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is offered to those who win more than R50 000. Winnings are tax-free.

All players must be 18 years and older.