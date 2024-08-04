An ‘intense’ cold front to make landfall, weather warnings issued for 6 provinces

Here's what to expect on Sunday and Monday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of an “intense” cold front expected to make landfall in three provinces on Monday.

Strong to gale-force winds, very rough to high seas, and light snowfalls are anticipated in parts of the Western Cape interior, the Namakwa Municipality District in the Northern Cape, and the interior of the Eastern Cape.

“Very cold conditions are expected from Sunday and will persist into Monday,” said the weather service.

Meanwhile, the weather service has issued severe warnings in several provinces.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for disruptive rainfall in parts of the West Coast, City of Cape Town, Cape Winelands, and western parts of the Overberg District Municipalities in the Western Cape.

A yellow level 2 warning has also been issued for damaging winds over the interior of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Free State, southern and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, southern parts of the North West, eastern and southern parts of the Northern Cape, and most parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Damaging winds and waves are expected between Saldanha Bay and Port St. Johns, as well as along the KwaZulu-Natal coast.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over most parts of the country, except the western and northeastern regions.

Sunday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and warm weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool to warm but hot in the Lowveld, becoming partly cloudy in the south by the evening.

Limpopo: Fine and warm to hot weather.

ALSO READ: Calm Friday with isolated rain before severe weekend weather

North West: Fine in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and warm.

Free State: Fine in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm weather.

Northern Cape: Mainly cloudy and very cold to cold in the west with isolated showers and rain in the morning, spreading to the south in the afternoon, otherwise partly cloudy, windy, and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong northerly to north-westerly becoming light southerly from the evening.

Rain expected

Western Cape: Partly cloudy in the east at first, otherwise mainly cloudy and cold with scattered to widespread showers and rain in the south-west in the morning, spreading inland and to the east during the afternoon where there will be isolated to scattered showers. Rain will clear by the evening.

There is a possibility of a Berg wind effect over the south coast towns. The wind along the coast will be strong westerly to north- westerly during the early morning, becoming fresh to strong westerly to south-westerly between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas from the late morning spreading to the north and east from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm weather becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be strong to near gale south- westerly, becoming gale force in places in the afternoon and moderating at night.

ALSO READ: Fine and cool but warm weather but brace for cold front with snow in Capes from Sunday

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the extreme west by evening. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly at first, otherwise fresh to strong south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool to warm but hot weather in the east, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong northerly to north-easterly, becoming strong to gale south-westerly from the south in the afternoon spreading northwards. The expected UVB sunburn index: High