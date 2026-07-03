Three South Africans woke up R45.7 million richer

Sizekhaya makes National Lottery history with first cascading PowerBall Xtra jackpot

Three South Africans woke up millions of rands richer after Sizekhaya’s first-ever guaranteed PowerBall Xtra jackpot cascade delivered exactly what it promised: life-changing prizes and a historic National Lottery first.

With no winner matching all five numbers plus the PowerBall in last night’s draw, the estimated R139-million PowerBall Xtra jackpot automatically cascaded to Division Two, where three fortunate ticket-holders each won a life-changing R45 733 457.30!

“This is a landmark moment for the National Lottery and a wonderful day for three South Africans whose lives have changed forever,” says Fundi Sithebe, chief operating officer of Sizekhaya.

“When we introduced the jackpot cascade, our goal was to ensure that the last PowerBall Xtra draw of every month creates significant winners. Last night, South Africans saw that promise become reality. Instead of another rollover, the jackpot found three homes.”

It marks the first time in South African National Lottery history that a PowerBall Xtra jackpot has cascaded to the next winning division, creating three new multimillionaires in a single draw.

The three winning tickets were bought at the Checkers Hyper in New Market, Alberton, and via the Standard Bank and FNB apps. The winning numbers were:

PowerBall: 23, 26, 40, 42, 44, PowerBall: 15

PowerBall Xtra: 8, 14, 16, 25, 44, PowerBall: 15

The excitement did not end there. Players in Division Three of the main PowerBall draw each won R32 682.40, ensuring that the night’s prizes were shared across multiple winning categories.

The jackpot cascade, introduced by Sizekhaya when it assumed operation of the National Lottery on 1 June, is unique to PowerBall Xtra. If the jackpot is not won after three consecutive rollovers, it automatically cascades to the next winning division until a winning category is reached. The result is guaranteed jackpot winners every fourth draw, and even more opportunities for ordinary South Africans to become millionaires.

“This is exactly the kind of innovation we promised South Africans,” Sithebe says. “We’re creating bigger moments, bigger excitement and more winning opportunities, while ensuring that the National Lottery continues to change lives.”

Sizekhaya congratulates the three new multimillionaires and encourages all players to check their tickets carefully. Winners have 365 days from the date of the draw to claim their prizes.

PowerBall tickets cost R10 and PowerBall Xtra costs R5. Tickets are available from authorised National Lottery retailers nationwide, online and through participating banking platforms. Draws are broadcast live every Tuesday and Friday evening.