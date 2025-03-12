Tonight’s Lotto draw has R28 million up for grabs

Ticket sales close at 8:30pm on any given day.

The estimated total value of the jackpots for tonight’s Lotto draw is R28 million. The draw will take place at 8:57pm Central African Time(CAT).

Detailed jackpots for tonight’s lotto draw:

Lotto: R22 million

Lotto Plus1: R2 million

Lotto Plus2: R4 million

The jackpots rolled over after no one managed to match numbers in Saturday’s draw.

Tonight’s Daily Lotto is estimated at a whopping R1 million.

How to play Lotto

You can play the LOTTO / LOTTO Plus 1 / LOTTO Plus 2 games by choosing a Quick Pick option, where the Lottery processing system randomly selects six lucky numbers for you.

Alternatively, a bet can be placed by a person choosing six numbers from 1 to 52 on any board.

There is no limit to the number of boards a person wants to play, and the system also allows a multi-draw option. This option allows you to play the same numbers over multiple draws.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board, including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. Players can also place their bets using their respective banking apps. Terms and conditions apply.

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their banks containing a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents to take when visiting Ithuba.

If a winner wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they use a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the lottery operator for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is offered to those who win over R50 000. Winnings are tax-free.

All players must be 18 years and older.