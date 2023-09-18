Western Cape player wins R16.5 million Lotto jackpot

All winnings are tax-free, and players must be 18 years and older.

The Western Cape just got another millionaire after a player won over R16.5 million from Saturday’s draw.

According to Ithuba, the winning ticket was purchased at Old Rembrandt Mall in Paarl.

The player is yet to claim their winnings.

Ithuba has warned players against messages asking players for their details to claim their winnings, as those could be from scammers.

“The only way to win with the National Lottery is to buy and be in possession of a winning ticket. The National Lottery will never send you an email or SMS stating the value of your winnings or asking for your details in order to claim your winnings,” said Ithuba.

“You can claim from any participating retailer or the Ithuba offices. Beware of such messages as these could be a scam.”

Wednesday’s Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 jackpots are estimated at R16 million.

CONGRATULATIONS to the lucky #LOTTO jackpot winner who WON OVER R16,5 MILLION from the 16/09/23 draw. You could be the NEXT multi-millionaire when you play #LOTTO, #LOTTOPLUS1 & #LOTTOPLUS2 for R16 MILLION in total estimated jackpots this Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/02t39D1k2a — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 18, 2023

Lotto winner

Last month, Ithuba announced a Lotto Plus 2 player had won R26,301,914.25 for the 30 August draw.

The winning ticket was purchased via the Standard Bank app.

This wasn’t the 55-year-old’s first win either.

“In 2015, he won over R136,000 on PowerBall, making him no stranger to National Lottery luck. The winner, a father of three, expressed profound gratitude to Ithuba for the incredible financial windfall and the free financial and trauma counselling services offered to him.”

The winner said the secret to his lottery success was changing his numbers and playing three times a week.

“We are thrilled to see our players’ lives transformed through participation in the National Lottery. Witnessing how our financial and trauma counselling services have impacted this fortunate winner’s life is heart-warming. We congratulate him on his well-deserved victory and wish him continued success,” said Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of Ithuba.

“This win is a testament to the life-changing potential of the National Lottery, which not only brings joy to players but also provides essential support and services to help winners navigate their newfound fortune responsibly.”

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.