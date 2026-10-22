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Gustav Basson and Thokozani Mahlangu compete at African Road Cycling Championships

Nelspruit rider Megan Botha finishes fourth in the time trial as South African competitors face stiff continental rivals.

October 22, 2026
Tobie van den Bergh 1 minute read
Gustav Basson. Photo: Facebook

Middelburg has three cyclists who are participating in the CAC African Road Cycling Championships in Kisumu, Kenya.

The championships started yesterday and will continue until October 25. Cyclists from 32 African countries are competing for a continental title.

Magda Nieuwoudt, who did tremendous work for sports at Middelburg High School before moving to Pretoria, is one of the three.

Magda Nieuwoudt. Photo: Supplied

Veteran Thokozani Mahlangu (34) and Gustav Basson (28) are also in Kenya.

Thokozani Mahlangu. Photo: Supplied/In the Bunch

Basson finishes eighth in time trial

Basson competed in the individual time trial yesterday, finishing eighth. The time trial was won by Alexander Mayer of Mauritius, with Merhawi Kudus of Eritrea taking second place.

There is perhaps a perception, especially among the older generation, that South Africa will dominate the championships.

However, this is not the case, as other nations such as Mauritius, Rwanda and Eritrea are performing well.

In the 1970s and 1980s, the country did indeed have world-class cyclists, such as Alan van Heerden, Ertjies Bezuidenhout, Robbie McIntosh and Willie Engelbrecht.

Road race squad takes shape

Basson is part of a large group of both young and experienced riders selected to compete in the road race.

Megan Botha. Photo: Supplied

They are: Mahlangu, Simon Ferreira, Callum Ormiston, Danival Matthews, Rhys Burrell, Wijan Nieuwoudt, Emile van Niekerk, Ryno Schutte and Joshua Dike.

Nelspruit’s Megan Botha narrowly missed a podium spot in the individual time trial, finishing in fourth place. She is the daughter of Mpumalanga cycling president Danie Botha.

At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
October 22, 2026
Tobie van den Bergh 1 minute read

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Tobie van den Bergh

Tobie started as a journalist in September 1975. He was appointed editor of the Middelburg Observer in 1982 where he worked until he retired in 2024. He received numerous awards, is a founding member of the Forum for Community Newspapers and has published two books about his work. Although retired, Tobie is still very much involved in community journalism.
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