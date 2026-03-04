Observer Daller

Library construction well underway in Keerom

Progress at the Moutse West Public Library indicates that key construction milestones have already been achieved.

A group of construction workers and supervisors in hard hats and reflective vests discuss plans on a sunny construction site, surrounded by brick walls.
MEC Jerry Maseko and Mayor Given Moimana with contractors and project managers. PHOTO: Ephraim Mogale Local Municipality.

MEC Jerry Maseko stressed the significance of delivering quality infrastructure within the allocated budget and on time.

Maseko was speaking during an oversight visit he conducted at the Moutse West Public Library construction site in Keerom Village, Ward 2, on February 19.

Maseko reiterated the department’s commitment to strengthening accountability, enhancing service delivery, and ensuring that public funds are utilised responsibly.

Contractors and project managers used the opportunity to provide the MEC with a detailed report on the progress of the development, outlining the construction milestones that have already been achieved and anticipated completion timelines.

Mayor Given Moimana accompanied Maseko during the oversight visit to ensure that the project is on track for completion.Moimana highlighted that facilities such as libraries are vital in the promotion of literacy and cultural development, especially among the youth.

Life Nape, municipal spokesperson, said the library is expected to serve as a resource and information centre for the community, create a conducive study environment, and provide access to books.

The visit is part of the government’s commitment to delivering quality community facilities and services.

