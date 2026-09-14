Veteran triathlete wins third place in his age group

Middelburg’s over-60s demonstrate weekend after weekend that age is just a number.

Three of the town’s veteran cyclists, Pine Pienaar, Piet Swanapoel, and Kobie Groenewald, tackled the Blue Diamond cycling race on Saturday, while another over-60 athlete, Andrew Thomson, completed the Midlands Ultra triathlon on Sunday.

He finished third in his age group.

Midlands Ultra challenge

The individual ultra competition consisted of a 1.6km open-water swim, a 55km road cycle, and a 12km road run.

His times for the various segments were: swim 00:46:05, cycle 02:13:50, and run 01:15:30, for a total time of 04:15:26.

Magda Nieuwoudt finished third overall. Photo: Magda Nieuwoudt Facebook

Podium finish for Nieuwoudt

Former Hoërskool Middelburg staff member Magda Nieuwoudt once again proved what a phenomenal athlete she is by finishing third overall.

Competing in the 30–39 age group, she completed the three legs in 02:45:37: swim 00:25:46, cycle 01:34:05, and run 00:45:45.