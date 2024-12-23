G20 Summit – the ball gets rolling

In under a year, South Africa will host the G20 Summit, marking the first time this global gathering takes place on African soil.

The G20, a bloc of developed and developing nations, represents over 85% of global GDP and 75% of international trade.

South Africa assumes the G20 Presidency under the theme “Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability.” Over 130 meetings will occur nationwide, drawing tens of thousands of attendees from nearly 30 countries and over 20 international organisations. President Cyril Ramaphosa views the presidency as a chance to showcase South Africa’s opportunities and culture.

The first Sherpa meeting, held in December 2024, officially launched South Africa’s G20 preparations. Sherpas, senior officials representing member nations, guide discussions that culminate in agreements presented at the Leaders’ Summit in November 2025.

South Africa’s Sherpa, Zane Dangor, supported by Ambassador Xolisa Mabhongo and Advocate Nokukhanya Jele, leads this effort.

Dangor described the Sherpa meeting as laying the political groundwork for discussions over the next ten months. Key priorities include addressing disaster resilience, debt sustainability for low-income nations, and mobilising finance for a Just Energy Transition.

The G20’s 15 working groups will tackle challenges such as agriculture, digital economy, innovation, health, and climate change. These groups aim to deliver actionable outcomes that advance South Africa’s presidency themes and address the needs of Africa and the Global South.

Geopolitical tensions also feature in the discussions, with Sherpas agreeing to engage in developing strategies for issues like the conflicts in Palestine and Ukraine. South Africa advocates for inclusive dialogue while maintaining the G20’s informal, flexible structure.

President Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of using the G20 Presidency to promote global economic growth and sustainable development. “This is an opportunity to place the needs of Africa and the Global South firmly on the international agenda,” he said.

South Africa’s presidency aspires to advance a fairer world where no one is left behind, contributing to a better Africa and a better global community.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!