The New Galaxy A57 and A37 bring flagship innovation to more people

Samsung is bringing intelligent innovation and premium mobile experiences to more users with the recently launched Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G. As smartphones become increasingly central to how people create, connect, work and play, the brand continues to make meaningful innovation more accessible, delivering powerful performance and advanced camera experiences. Continuing the mission to democratise innovation by bringing some of the most-loved Galaxy S series experiences to more people.

The new Galaxy A series devices are designed for people who want smarter, more intuitive mobile experiences without stepping into ultra-premium price territory. Whether it is managing busy schedules, creating social content, staying organised, or protecting personal memories, the A57 and A37 make advanced mobile technology feel accessible, useful, and seamlessly woven into everyday life.

At the heart of this shift is the brand’s approach to making flagship features part of the mainstream smartphone experience.

Imagine sitting in a lecture, a brainstorming session, or a family meeting where ideas are flying across the room faster than fingers can type. With voice transcription, users can record conversations and convert speech into text in real time, helping students capture notes effortlessly, young professionals keep track of meetings, or content creators quickly turn ideas into captions and scripts. It transforms the smartphone into a practical productivity companion that works quietly in the background while life moves at full speed.

Photography and content creation have also become more intuitive with object eraser[1]. Everyday moments are rarely picture-perfect on the first try. A stranger photobombing an exquisite sunset photo, an unwanted sign in a travel snap, or clutter distracting from a carefully styled outfit can all be removed with a few taps. What once required advanced editing apps or desktop software can now happen directly on-device, giving users the freedom to create cleaner, more polished content instantly.

Then there is circle to search[2] with Google, a feature that feels almost futuristic in its simplicity. Users can simply circle an object, phrase, or image on their screen to instantly learn more about it without switching between apps. Spot a pair of sneakers you like on social media? Circle them to search. Watching a recipe video and curious about an ingredient? Circle it. It reduces the space between curiosity and discovery, making information feel more immediate and naturally integrated into how people already use their phones.

Samsung has also introduced upgraded Bixby[3] into the A series experience, creating a more conversational and intelligent way to interact with your device. Instead of navigating endless menus, users can simply ask Bixby to set reminders, search for photos, manage schedules, or help control connected devices. In busy households, during commutes, or while multitasking through a packed day, it becomes a digital assistant that simplifies small but meaningful daily interactions.

Privacy, too, is becoming increasingly important in a world where smartphones carry deeply personal memories and sensitive information. Private album offers users an added layer of security for photos and videos they want to keep separate from their main gallery. Whether it is important documents, family moments, creative projects, or personal memories, users have more control over what stays visible and what stays private.

What makes the A57 and A37 particularly significant is not just the inclusion of these features, but what they represent. Samsung is narrowing the gap between flagship and mid-range experiences, ensuring that more users can enjoy intelligent, AI-powered mobile technology regardless of budget.

For many consumers, smartphones are now long-term lifestyle investments. People want devices that can keep pace with work, entertainment, creativity, and communication without compromise. By introducing premium-inspired functionality into the A series, the brand is reshaping expectations around what accessible smartphones should be capable of delivering.

The result is a mobile experience that feels smarter, more personal, and more empowering. One where innovation is no longer reserved for a select few but is designed to fit naturally into the lives of everyday users across SA.

[1] Results may vary depending on shooting conditions including multiple subjects, being out of focus or moving subjects.

[2] Circle to Search is a trademark of Google LLC. Results for illustrative purposes only. Available on select devices and internet connection required. Works on compatible apps and surfaces. Result may vary depending on visual matches. Check responses for accuracy.

[3] Bixby service availability requires Samsung Account login and data connection. Available functions and features may vary by country, region and language. Bixby only recognises certain accents and dialects of English (UK), English (US), English (India), French (France), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Japanese (Japan), Korean (South Korea), Mandarin Chinese (China), Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Spain) and Spanish (Latin America). Other supported languages may be added in the future. Not all accents, dialects and expressions may be recognised, and actual performance may vary depending on pronunciation, voice level and the surrounding environment. Use of Bixby may be limited in certain situations such as when recording media (Video/Game/Voice), during calls, Maximum Power Saving mode, Emergency mode and Samsung Kids. Service availability may vary by country/service provider/language/device model/OS version. Bixby controls selected apps, other apps to be supported. To control SmartThings enabled devices with Bixby, first connect the devices to the SmartThings app. For more information, visit the SmartThings website (www.samsung.com/smartthings).