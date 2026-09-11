Samsung and OMO help South Africans care for the clothes they love

In line with the age-old proverb “Clothes make the man”, these items have become more than everyday essentials. From favourite outfits and premium fashion pieces to workwear and school uniforms. As consumers increasingly look for ways to make their clothing last longer without compromising on cleanliness, the two brands have once again partnered to deliver a smarter approach to laundry care.

Samsung’s EcoBubble™ technology2 and OMO’s stain removal formula complement each other, delivering exceptional cleaning performance while treating fabrics with the care they deserve.

This technology transforms detergent into bubbles before the wash cycle begins, allowing the detergent to penetrate fabrics easily and clean effectively, even at lower water temperatures. This enables powerful stain removal while helping to minimise unnecessary stress on fabrics3.

Complementing this innovation is OMO’s Ecoboost technology, which delivers breakthrough cleaning performance. Penetrating deep into the fibres of clothes to remove the toughest of stains.

As wardrobes continue to evolve into long-term investments, smarter laundry habits are becoming just as important as the clothes themselves. Repeated harsh washing can contribute to unnecessary fabric wear, shortening the lifespan of garments and increasing replacement costs. Choosing the right washing technology and detergent helps reduce this wear, keeping favourite clothing items looking newer for longer.

The Wash Days powered by OMO campaign celebrates this shared commitment to smarter fabric care. By combining Samsung’s intelligent laundry innovation with OMO’s trusted cleaning expertise, consumers no longer need to choose between exceptional stain removal and gentle garment care.

1 Terms and Conditions Apply

2 EcoBubbleTM is activated when specific courses are selected, including Cotton, Synthetics and AI Wash with loads less than 2kg.

3 Results may vary depending on actual usage conditions.