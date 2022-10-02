Nampo Rally-Raid double header goes the way of Lategan and Toyota

Motoring Correspondent

Round four of the 2022 South African Rally-Raid Championship took place around Nampo Park outside Bothaville in the Free State this past Friday, with defending champions, Henk Lategan/Brett Cummings (Gazoo Racing Toyota DKR Hilux T1+) claiming overall victory.

They finished one minute and 54 seconds ahead of their teammates, Guy Botterill/Simon Vacy-Lyle, who were again only a minute and 19 seconds ahead of the third Gazoo Racing Hilux of Giniel de Villiers/Dennis Murphy.

The podium finishers were followed by Gareth Woolridge/Boyd Dreyer (NWM Ford Castrol T1+ Ranger), the Horn brothers, Johan and Werner (#TeamHilux Rally Raid DKR T1+), plus Shameer Variawa/Danie Stassen (Gazoo Racing Toyota DKR Hilux T1+).

The FIA T1 class went to. Eben Basson/Leander Pienaar (#TeamHilux Rally-Raid), ahead of Chris Visser/Albertus Venter (Red-Lined REVO) and Gary Bertholdt/Juan Möhr (Toyota Hilux).

Malcolm and Frans Kock (JCP Steel Century CR6) topped the Class T1.2 podium, followed by Dewald van Breda/Adriaan Roets (Century CR6) and Lance Trethewey/Leonard Cremer (King Price Xtreme Century CR6).

Class T went to Jayden Els/Armand du Toit (King Price Renault Duster), followed by Johan and Sean van Staden (KEC Renault Duster) and Hendrik/ Heinrich du Plessis in their Ford Ranger.

Malcolm and Frans Kock (JCP Steel CR6) topped the Class T1.2 podium. Picture: Andre Schoeman

In the Special Vehicle Category former champions, Tim Howes/Gary Campbell (BAT Spec 4) were closely followed by their Class A rivals, Trace Price Moor/Shaun Braithwaite (BAT Venom) and Lood du Preez/Chris Visser Jnr (Farmers Meat Stryker).

The Class G winners, Geoff Minnitt/Gerhard Snyman (Hydro Power Can-Am Maverick) were closely followed by Werner Mostert and his son, Ian (Moto-Netix Can-Am Maverick) and Francois de Wit/Ewald van Rensburg (Ca-Am Maverick).