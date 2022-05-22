Trio of Shelby Super Snakes confirmed for South Africa

Charl Bosch

Unveiled last year as the most dramatically styled iteration of the current S550 generation Ford Mustang so far, iconic tuner, Shelby, has realigned local allocation of the celebratory edition Super Snake and Super Snake Speedster to a mere three units.

Previously, it was reported that a total of 25 Speedsters would be allocated along with 98 coupes, with the latter reflecting the age founder Carroll Shelby would have turned last year.

In a statement, it has now emerged that the respective allocation amounts to 98 models in total with only 25 destined for markets outside of North America. For South Africa, this means the mentioned trio, with two being the Speedster.

ALSO READ: Celebratory Shelby Super Snake slithers into South Africa

As with the conventional Super Snake coupe, the Speedster is powered by the venerable 5.0-litre Coyote V8, which benefits from the addition of a Whipple supercharger that has resulted in a power increase from 331 kW to 615 kW. The claimed 0-100 km/h dash is completed in 3.5 seconds.

A strict two-seater, the Speedster boasts the same widebody and 20-inch alloy wheels as the Super Snake coupe, but replaces the conventional bootlid with a tonneau cover lid hiding the soft-top roof underneath.

Conventional bootlid makes way for a tonneau cover lid.

Along with a new rear diffuser, optional Super Snake badging and a Borla exhaust system, the Speedster further comes equipped with an upgraded cooling system, Brembo brakes with red calipers and inside, Shelby-branded floor mats and door sills, Super Snake embroidered seatbacks and Carroll Shelby Mustang numbering on the dashboard.

Included with the R1 635 000 sticker price is a certificate of authenticity, entry into official Shelby Registry and a plaque with Shelby’s signature in the engine bay.

The Super Snake’s arrival officially brings the special edition Mustang count to two after confirmation last month that 100 units of the California Special edition had been given the go-ahead for South Africa.