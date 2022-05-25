Honda teases Passport-inspired new CR-V

Charl Bosch

With comparatively little having emerged since the leaking of patent images in February, Honda has now released first official teasers of the new CR-V.

Showcased by the Japanese marque’s North American division, where it will go on sale sometime between next month and August, the frontal image shows the CR-V drawing parallels with the Passport and even the Odyssey MPV in the shape of the LED headlight, mesh grille and sculpted bumper.

At the rear, the vertical L-shaped LED light clusters remain, albeit restyled with a satin silver skidplate visible at the base of the bumper.

A chrome finish adorns the exhaust outlet, while the Hybrid badge on the tailgate provides the biggest clue as to the type of powerunit the CR-V will derive motivation from.

Its eventual front facia drawing inspiration from the HR-V/Vezel as indicated by the leaked patents, the still unseen interior is tipped to include elements from the Civic sedan and hatch, namely the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster as well as the new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Depending on the market, the CR-V is expected to have seating for five or seven, while the mentioned powerunits are set to consist not only of the depicted hybrid, but also an assortment of conventional internal combustion mills.

While set to be carried over from the current CR-V, the existing normally aspirated 2.0-litre and 2.4-litre units, as well as the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, are anticipated to receive revisions in order to comply with current emission regulations in the markets they will be sold in.

The same will apply to the hybrid, which marries the 2.0-litre petrol with an electric motor, and the 1.6-litre single and twin-turbodiesel sold in select markets outside the States and Europe.

Rear facia a clear evolution over the current CR-V.

Again depending on the market, drive will go to the front or all four wheels either via a CVT or a nine-speed automatic gearbox. As with the current model, a manual transmission won’t be available.

Given the timing of the teasers, chances are that the CR-V will make its debut possibly next month before going on sale soon after.

Although not confirmed for South Africa at present, expect Honda South Africa to avail it before the end of the year or in the first quarter of 2023.