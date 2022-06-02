Jaguar XJR-9 commemorated with special F-Pace SVR Edition 1988

Charl Bosch

SV Bespoke, the internal customisation division of Jaguar-Land Rover, has revealed its latest creation based on the Jaguar F-Pace that will be coming to South Africa later this year.

A tribute to the iconic XJR-9 that won both the 1988 World Sportscar Championship as well as the 24 Hours of Le Mans that year with drivers Andy Wallace, Jan Lammers and the late Johnny Dumfries, famously while stuck in fourth gear near the end, the Edition 1988 is modelled on the facelifted F-Pace SVR and comes with a series of unique exterior and interior additions.

Sunset Gold Satin touches have been carried over to the Jaguar leaper on the tailgate.

Outwardly, its receives laser-etched Edition 1988 plaques on the front wings, detailing in Sunset Gold Satin inspired by the colour of the XJR-9’s wheels, the standard inclusion of the black exterior pack and a Sunset Gold Satin finish on the Jaguar leaper and script on the tailgate.

The final tribute comes in the shape of the body colour and wheels; a special hue called Midnight Amethyst Gloss and 22-inch Champagne Gold Satin alloys, both paying homage to the XJR-9’s white, purple and yellow livery of then sponsor, cigarette maker Silk Cut.

As with the model itself, the interior is the work of Jaguar-Land Rover’s SV Bespoke division.

Inside, the tribute changes comprise Edition 1988 branded illuminated door sills, a Satin Black finish for the Jaguar leaper on the steering wheel, Edition 1988 badges on the dashboard, open-pore carbon fibre inlays and a Satin Black surround for the steering wheel hub.

Semi-aniline Ebony leather sport heated and cooled front seats with Edition 1988 branding, together with Sunset Gold Satin inserts on the dashboard, doors, steering wheel and gear shift paddles round the special touches off.

Interior gains carbon fibre as well as Sunset Gold Satin inserts.

Tech and features are otherwise carried over from the standard F-Pace SVR with the same being true of the powertrain, consisting of the 405kW/680Nm 5.0-litre supercharged V8 paired to the ZF-soured eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Like the conventional SVR, the Edition 1988 will get from 0-100 km/h in four seconds and reach a top speed of 286 km/h.

Edition 1988 plaque on the front wings.

Limited to 394 units worldwide, a total of five has been confirmed for South Africa with pricing likely to command a small premium over the standard F-Pace’s R1 991 869 starting sticker.

Pricing for the F-Pace range can be viewed here.