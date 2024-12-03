Type 00 Concept revealed as the path forward for the ‘new Jaguar’

Type 00's unveiling comes after massive and still growing backlash of the brand's new product and its outlook described by some onlookers as being "pro-woke" supportive.

Having discarded its entire product range at the end of October, Jaguar has removed the wraps from its new concept heading for production at the end of 2025.

In simple terms

Conforming to a design the leaping cat calls “Exuberant Modernism”, the Type 00 (type zero zero) represents its new identity that has triggered a significant amount of backlash and large scale criticism for having dropped long standing Jaguar values as well as the brand’s traditional customer base.

Showcased at the Miami Art Week on Monday evening (2 December), the fastback coupe-styled Type 00 conforms to a look Jaguar says is build on three foundations that represents the “artistic visual identity” of the “new Jaguar”.

These are Exuberant is defines as “vibrant and fearless”, Modernist that denotes “respect for the past, curiosity and future-facing” and Compelling it views as “holistic, sensory, extraordinary and enerating meaningful connections with clients”.

Where controversy started

EV and EV only

Decked-out in two new colours it claims represents the Art Deco era, as well as the British capital, namely Miami Pink and London Blue, the Type 00 rides on the all-new Jaguar Electrical Architecture (JEA) platform that will underpin all of its coming models without reverting back to combustion engine motivation.

Equally as controversial as the double J badge is the actual Jaguar script made-up of a upper-case J, G and U and a lower-case a, a, and r i.e. JaGuAr. Image: Jaguar

Sporting Jaguar’s new monogram leaper and controversial JaGuAr script that attracted extensive panning with the release of the product presentation clip at the end of November observers described as “pro-woke”, the Type 00 will have a range of 770 km and as much as 321 km after 15 minutes using a rapid charging outlet.

New 3D leaper sees the Jaguar mascot ‘jumping’ to the right instead of the left. Image: Jaguar

Although represented with two doors, the production model will morph into a four-door GT with a reported successor to the XJ and more than likely SUVs expected to arrive later.

Design

Mounted on 23-inch alloy wheels complete with the new stylised double J logo that has been described as looking like the label for a fashion brand, the Type 00’s 1930s closed roof Auto Union Type B-inspired looks loses the traditional tailgate for what Jaguar calls a “pantograph tailgate” in which a ‘hatch’ hides the rear glassworks.

Rear appears similar to early 1930s Auto Unions and even the Morgan Aeromax. Image: Jaguar

Along with butterfly doors, a rectangular Audi-like sealed Singleframe grille, thin LED headlights and fog lamps, plus the lowered roof and slanted windscreen, the Type 00 gets retractable cameras instead of side-mirrors, as well as ingots for the charging ports integrated into the wings behind the front wheel arches.

Inside

Inside, the interior loses all form of conventional instrumentation as well as centre console, the latter replaced by what Jaguar calls a brass spine measuring 3.2 metres between the driver and passenger.

Incorporating woven textiles, yearns and wool made from recycled materials, instrumentation is taken care of by a pair of displays of unknown size that fold out of the floating dashboard.

Type 00’s interior is unlikely to appear similar if a production version recieves approval. Image: Jaguar

“The magic of Jaguar is close to my heart – an original British luxury brand unmatched in its heritage, artistry and emotional magnetism,” Jaguar CEO Adrian Mardell said in a statement.

“That’s the Jaguar we are recapturing and we will create the same sense of awe that surrounded iconic models like the E-type. Our journey is already underway, guided by our original ethos to Copy Nothing – and the results will be spectacular”.

New Jaguar badge has been a source of significant backlash for appearing similar to many designer clothing items’ logos. Image: Jaguar

At the same, Jaguar’s Head of Design Gerry McGovern, who earlier fired back at the media’s criticism of the brand’s relaunch by saying, “[we have] not been sniffing the white stuff”, said,” Type 00 is a pure expression of Jaguar’s new creative philosophy. It has an unmistakable presence.

“This is the result of brave, unconstrained creative thinking, and unwavering determination. It is our first physical manifestation and the foundation stone for a new family of Jaguars that will look unlike anything you’ve ever seen”.

More in 2025

Reportedly set to come with a price tag of $120 000 (R2 171 268), according to carscoops.com, more details surrounding the production Type 00 will only become known once into 2025.

