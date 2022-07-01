No more Vitara as Suzuki reveals new Brezza

Charl Bosch

Despite only launching in South Africa last year, the Suzuki Vitara Brezza officially debuted in India six years ago, followed by a mid-life facelift in 2020 that saw the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre Multijet turbodiesel engine bowing out in favour of the current 1.5-litre petrol.

One of the brand’s most important models as it also provided the foundation for the Toyota Urban Cruiser, parent company Maruti Suzuki on Thursday (30 June) revealed the second generation, now simply known as the Brezza without the Vitara prefix.

First previewed in a teaser video towards the end of last year, the Brezza signals a dramatic departure from the Vitara Brezza as it now sports a more angular and chunky looking exterior, while still conforming to India’s sub-four metre regulations.

Underneath, Maruti Suzuki has kept the newcomer’s overall length, wheelbase and width unchanged at 3 995 mm, 2 500 mm and 1 790 mm respectively, but increased the height by 45 millimetres to 1 645 mm.

The claimed ground clearance is unchanged at 198 mm with the same applying to the 328-litre boot with the rear seats up.

Along with its new exterior, Brezza’s interior has been completely redesigned to incorporate the new freestanding touchscreen infotainment system available on Baleno and its Toyota offshoots, the Starlet and Glanza.

Higher in overall height than the Vitara Brezza, the facia of the Brezza is less cutesy looking.

Carrying over the Vitara Brezza’s instrument cluster, the Brezza gets more premium feeling materials as well as a two-tone black-and-brown option in its home market. A new gear lever and rear air-conditioning vents rounds the interior off.

In total, the Indian Brezza line-up spans four trim levels with features on the entry-level LXI comprising16-inch steel wheels, a conventional LCD audio system with two-speakers, electric mirrors and windows, plus:

keyless entry;

Electronic Stability Control;

rear parking sensors;

Hill Hold Assist;

dual front airbags;

projector-type halogen headlights

Stepping up, the VXI gets the entry-level seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a four-speaker sound system, folding electric mirrors, height adjustable driver’s seat and steering wheel audio controls.

Moving up further, the ZXI swaps the steel wheels for 16-inch alloys and the halogen lights for bi-LEDs. Also included is:

sunroof;

TFT instrument cluster display;

keyless entry;

satin silver front and rear skidplate;

rear armrest;

cruise control;

telescopic steering column;

roof rails;

over-the-air-updates;

reverse camera;

four-speaker Arkamys sound system;

automatic climate control

New interior a massive uptake from that of the Vitara Brezza.

Heading the range is the ZXI+ which swaps the seven-inch infotainment system for the bigger nine-inch and the alloys for diamond-cut wheels, still measuring 16-inches. Also standard is:

360-degree camera system;

Heads-Up Display;

wireless smartphone charger;

cooled glovebox;

leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever;

rear USB ports;

front armrest;

ambient lighting;

six airbags

Up front, Suzuki has kept the 1.5-litre petrol engine, now upgraded with its DualJet technology and carrying the internal moniker K15C instead of K15B.

Additionally equipped with a mild-hybrid system, the engine produces 76kW/137Nm, down from the 77kW/138Nm made by the Vitara Brezza, with drive going to the front wheels once again via a five-speed manual gearbox.

Optional on all but the LXI is a new six-speed automatic with paddle shifters that replaces the Vitara Brezza’s dated four-speed ‘box.

According to Suzuki, the Brezza has a claimed fuel consumption of 5.0 L/100 km for manual models and 5.1 L/100 km for automatic derivatives.

In total, six colours are offered;

Pearl Arctic While;

Magma Grey;

Splendid Silver;

Brave Khaki;

Sizzling Red;

Exuberant Blue

As before, buyers also have the option of a two-tone finish, but only the ZXI and ZXI+ models whereby the Splendid Silver, Brave Khaki and Sizzling Red hues are contrasted by a black roof.

Reportedly already the recipient of some 45 000 orders, the Brezza carries a starting sticker of INR 799 000 (R166 316) for the LXI, with the two-tone ZXI+ automatic retailing from INR 1 396 000 (R290 586).

While still to be confirmed for South Africa, expect the Brezza to either bow before the end of the year or more probably in early 2023.

Additional information for Autocar India and www.cardekho.com