Morning Fix: ‘It’s time for John Steenhuisen to end his career as leader of the DA’ | Spotlight on inmate wellbeing as half of prison deaths are suicides

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 04 February 2026 in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with news of DA leader John Steenhuisen preparing to make an announcement, possibly about whether he will exit the leadership race of the party, a political analyst says the last few months have been a period of crisis for the DA and a “strong new candidate” is exactly what the official opposition needs.

Steenhuisen reportedly plans to exit the leadership race as the party prepares for its federal congress in April.

CONTINUE READING: ‘It’s time for John Steenhuisen to end his career as leader of the DA – Analyst

Questions raised over mayor’s undervalued Heidelberg home

Lesedi local municipality mayor Mluleki Nkosi. Picture: Facebook

Concerned property owners in the Lesedi local municipality in Gauteng have raised concerns about the valuation of mayor Mluleki Nkosi’s house in Berg En Dal, Heidelberg Extension 12, which they claim is significantly below market value.

According to residents who spoke to The Citizen on condition of anonymity, the mayor bought the erf in June 2019 for R640 000, reportedly in cash, and built a double-storey home.

CONTINUE READING: Questions raised over mayor’s undervalued Heidelberg home

Spotlight on inmate wellbeing as half of prison deaths are suicides

An inmate during a raid at Goodwood Correctional Centre in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images / Jaco Marais

Prison officials have been chastised for not creating a safe environment after it was revealed that half of all unnatural inmate deaths are due to suicide.

The Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services on Tuesday received a presentation on inmate deaths, as well as the progress of criminal investigations into said deaths.

CONTINUE READING: Spotlight on inmate wellbeing as half of prison deaths are suicides

Speculation grows over Steenhuisen’s future as DA leader

DA leader John Steenhuisen and DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille at Eyethu Mall in Soweto on 20 September 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Will DA leader John Steenhuisen’s address to members of the media today “concerning matters of national importance and public interest” include the news that he will be stepping aside as party leader by not standing for re-election at its April congress?

Steenhuisen warned against speculation, posting a picture of President Harry Truman with a copy of the erroneous “Dewey defeats Truman” headline.

CONTINUE READING: Speculation grows over Steenhuisen’s future as DA leader

Renault Kwid recalled for suspected dashboard fault

Just under 1 400 examples of the Renault Kwid are being recalled over a dashboard related fault. Picture: Renault

The National Consumer Commission has announced its third vehicle recall of 2026, this time affecting the Renault Kwid.

Dash fault

In a statement, the commission said the French firm’s local importer, Motus, has identified a dashboard fault applicable to 1 393 vehicles sold from 20 January this year.

“The specified models may experience illumination of a dashboard warning light due to velocity calculation sensitivity,” the commission said.

CONTINUE READING: Renault Kwid recalled for suspected dashboard fault