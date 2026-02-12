Suzuki unwraps all-new Across we will miss out on

Across will soon arrive in South Africa, but not in its European Toyota-based form.

Introduced six years ago as its flagship SUV in Europe, Suzuki has removed the wraps from the all-new second generation Across.

‘Suzuki RAV4’

Continuing to leverage off of its partnership with Toyota, the Across, as before, is once again based on the RAV4, this time the new sixth generation that premiered last year.

Fundamentally and dimensionally unchanged from its sibling, the Across’ visual changes are minor and at the front, comprises new grille and bumper.

Down the side, Suzuki specific 18-inch alloy wheels feature, while the rear facia is identical to that of the RAV4, bar the Suzuki logo and Across badge.

Same same inside

Inside, and again apart from the Suzuki logo on the steering wheel, the Across carries over the same cabin layout and design, the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 12.9-inch infotainment system.

Bar the Suzuki badge on the steering wheel, the interior is otherwise identical to that of the new RAV4. Picture: Suzuki

Other notable standard features include a hands-free electric tailgate, a wireless smartphone charger, electric front seats with lumbar support for the driver, and heating for both chairs.

Also standard is:

imitation/fabric upholstered seats;

five type-C USB ports;

360-degree surround-view camera;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Head-Up Display;

Pre-Collision Assist;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Emergency Steering Assist;

Lane Departure Warning;

Driver Attention Alert;

Lane Keep Assist;

Front Cross Traffic Alert

Plugged-in hybrid

As before, the Across is once again offered solely as a plug-in hybrid. Similar to the RAV4, this means the combination of Toyota’s 2.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, combined with a 22.7-kWh battery pack.

While the engine outputs 105kW/227Nm on its own, the battery powers an electric motor on each axle, making the Across all-wheel drive from the onset.

Aside from the Suzuki badges, the rear facia is identical to that of the RAV4. Picture: Suzuki

In total, the front motor makes 150kW/271Nm and the rear 40kW/123Nm. The result is a combined 224 kW and 0-100 km/h in 6.1 seconds.

Limited to 180 km/h, the Across’ all-electric range wasn’t revealed. As before, a CVT sends the amount of twist to all four wheels.

As a final inclusion, the Across offers four driving modes: Eco, Normal, Sport and an off-road devised Trail setting.

Not THIS Across

Going on sale this year, the Across has been approved for South Africa, but not in RAV4-sourced guise.

Instead, South Africa will be privy to the version made in India and sold there as the Victoris.

